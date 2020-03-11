William Gibson, a teenager behind the popular website “Wash Your Lyrics”, which allows users to combine the words of the song you like to wash hands NHS rules for the first time spoke about the creation of the site.

17-year-old Nortgemptonshyra said he was inspired to create Wash Your Lyrics after meme saw about handwashing with texts from the single “Money”.

Fulfilling advice that people should wash their hands for as much time to sing “Happy Birthday” twice to protect against coronavirus, Gibson said he wanted to give people a wider choice of songs.

“It was just so boring, singing” Happy Birthday “every time, when I was washing my hands,” said BBC Gibson.

During the first three days at the site was created 175 thousand posters, and Gibson called the achievement of the website “crazy.”

“I had a feeling that it will be popular – but I did not think it will turn out so great,” – he said. “It was strange to see the celebrities, I follow years in Instagram, posting about it.”

Meanwhile, Foals did a mix of music and tips Covid-19 a step further with a new video for the track “Wash Off”, which serves as a PSA for washing hands.

On Twitter user last week also made a useful list of songs from the 20-second choruses that you can sing “Happy Birthday” while washing hands, including “Jolene,” Dolly Parton and “Love On Top” Dolly Parton.

Continues coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the music industry. Yesterday it was announced that the festival Coachella postponed until October because of concerns its spread.