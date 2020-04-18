“I didn’t get the credit I deserve”: Shaun Pollock lists one Indian in the list of the best fast bowlers through generations – cricket

When you have more than 800 international entries and close to 8000 runs and more often than not, you will be considered one of the greats of the game. There is no doubt that Shaun Pollock is one such, but when you ask him to name the best fast bowlers of cricket across the generations, like a true gentleman, he prefers to bypass his name while garnering the praise of others.

In a podcast featuring former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding and England’s Stuart Broad, former South African university player Shaun Pollock discussed the biggest fast bowlers in different generations.

Although Holding was quite decisive in its response, naming the top four fast bowlers who, in his words, were the best in the game, Pollock decided to break it down for generations.

In the Sky Sports podcast, only one Indian colleague put it up for discussion, and that was former Indian striker Javagal Srinath. Pollock referred to him as someone who didn’t get the credit he deserved.

“I thought India’s Javagal Srinath didn’t get the credit he deserved,” Pollock said while referring to the bowlers of his generation.

Srinath, who has 315 winds for ODIs – ranked second by Anil Kumble (334) among all Indians – and 236 wickets in Tests, is considered one of the top fast bowlers in India, but his name is rarely achieved when discussing the best during his generation.

In addition to Srinath, Pollock has declared Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee the best bowlers of his generation.

“In my day you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for the West Indies.

“Australia had Glenn McGrath and Bett Lee. You are now James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era.

Among bowlers before his era, Pollock took the name Malcolm Marshall.

“Marshall was the next level and I was fortunate to meet him early in my career because I was thinking of fast bowling in a completely different way.

Among contemporary fast bowlers, Pollock praised James Anderson, Stuart Broad, while praising Dale Steyn in particular.

“Bur, since I stopped playing, I can’t respect Steyn enough. His ability to shape the ball at high speed in advance and then come back and come back later.

“He pulled him into straight wreaths and he had such good action and variation. He is something special and his statistics support that,” he said.

