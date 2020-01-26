“I didn’t know where else to go”: Fans gather outside the Staples Center after Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Dozens of fans gathered at LA Live Plaza in front of the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon after the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who has spent his entire 20-year career on the team, was killed in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. He was 41 years old.

Some of the fans gathered outside the arena said to KTLA’s Sam Rubin: “They didn’t know where else to go.”

Video from outside the arena shows a fan placing a wreath. The Los Angeles Times sports journalist Jack Harris, who recorded the moment, tweeted that the fan heard the news in Hollywood, bought the flowers, and then went straight to LA Live.

“We’re in shock. These are things nobody expects. I’m shivering,” he said to Harris.

– Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020

Additional security measures, including fencing, were in place to accommodate the 2020 Grammy Awards, which will be held in the arena.

The Los Angeles Police Department advised fans not to gather and tweet.

We are aware of published reports about the helicopter crash in Calabasas today and we are still in the process of confirming with @LASDHQ who was on board. Reminder: The area around the Staples Center is closed because Grammys and fans have no access to the arena.

– LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 26, 2020

