“I do not plan to slow down training and preparing people”: Mahender Nath Pandey – News from India

Union Minister for Skills and Entrepreneurship Development (SDE), Mahendra Nath Pandey spoke with Smriti Kak Ramachandran in an email interview about the roles of exercise, skills and entrepreneurial endeavor in dealing with the challenge of co-viral disease and in the post-Covid world.

Edited fragments:

How is the ministry coping with the challenges posed by the pandemic?

The Ministry coordinated its efforts with the Center and supported the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MZORF) by making the National Skills Training Institutes (NSTIs), their hostels and industrial training institutes (ITIs) available in the country for quarantine or isolation facilities so that we have enough departments to monitor and treat those infected with the virus. We have also shared the details of almost one candidate (100,000) qualified in the health sectors through various programs under the Skills Mission of India. These professionals will help curb the spread of the infection and effectively manage patients in the quarantine and hospital settings that will be set up in the coming days. In addition, a list of 2000 health coaches and more than 500 health care assessors has also been shared with MSES that can be used for services.

We have also taken steps to ensure that applicants completing internships at various institutions are not subject to the economic impact of the infection. MSDE informed all designated and non-compulsory establishments to pay full assistance to the trainees engaged with them. The government will reimburse scholarships to these institutions in accordance with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) for the lock-in period under the guidelines.

What is the number of those who will be compensated?

There are currently 24,884 establishments that employ 2.42 lakhs (242,000) trainees in the designated and casual trade. Under the provisions of NAPS, the government reimburses 25% of the scholarship amount to be paid to trainees per month with a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month. During the closure period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government will pay around Rs 36.30 crore to institutions that will seek reimbursement for the recruitment of trainees under NAPS during this period.

Each sector is expected to curb the impact of the pandemic. There are projections of job losses. How will the ministry step up its skills efforts to keep people independent?

The virus will undoubtedly affect the economy and industries will have slow growth, especially in sectors such as aviation, tourism and hospitality, and automobiles. However, we do not intend to slow down the training and preparation process for people, especially in Industry 4.0 skills, which will definitely gain more prominence once we get past this crisis. We will continue to assess the situation and provide the necessary support in accordance with the directives given by the central government.

Our commitment to people and the economy remains unchanged; we will gradually stepskills efforts, organize trainings and provide measures to re-train and train young people. Some of our students in short-term training programs and Jan Shikhsa Sansthans are committed to serving the nation by designing and manufacturing floor masks and remedies, working from their homes.

What is your feedback on your interaction with people in the field, what is the initial assessment of the shutdown and what emerged as areas to focus on?

Representatives from both the public and industry believe that we must first control the spread of this deadly virus and then proceed with the revival. So far, India has been successful in managing the proliferation of Covid-19 measures such as incarceration and underlining the importance of social distance. Of course, there is a fear that the virus outperforms the economy, and to some extent is true. Industries have suffered, people are worried about their livelihoods and jobs. However, the government has taken deep and preventative measures to address some of these problems and has promised that livelihoods will be protected.

We have seen even developed countries get caught up in this pandemic, so we must learn from these examples and conquer this epidemic again. At this point, the government’s priority is to save lives and stop the spread of the virus, and this is only possible through strict adherence to social distance, stay at home. Only then will we be able to straighten the curve.

