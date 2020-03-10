I do not regret Castro’s comments, China has reduced extreme poverty

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Monday, 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he does not regret his comments about Fidel Castro and stated that China has reduced the extreme poverty but said he does not. It does not mean that it approves of the Chinese government.

Moderator Bret Baier asked, “Do you regret saying anything you said back then in this race?”

Sanders responded, “No. Look, I’ve spent my whole life fighting for the people who work and for the democracy. And, Bret, if you look at my record, I have condemned authoritarianism, whether in the Soviet Union, in Cuba, in Saudi Arabia. … Whether in the UAE, wherever you are. I find it outdated and I believe in democracy. If you look at a country like China, for example, today is China a democracy? Of course, it is not a democracy. It is an authoritarian country. And Xi takes her in the wrong direction. But what can we say about China for the last 50 years? Would anyone in their right mind deny the reduction of extreme poverty in China? Can anyone deny this? Of course not. Does this mean we approve of the Chinese government? No, it is not. “

He continued: “But I think, sometimes, and I know, it’s hard to give, not to you, given the media we deal with and everything else, you say something, and people can get angry. I think you have to tell the truth. Then, if in China they have reduced extreme poverty, does this make me a communist who supports China? No, I just tell you a simple fact. “

