I don’t know anything about ‘The Witcher’ but I heard this song

I would never have thought that everyone would emerge from a show where Henry Cavill appeared with “The Song,” but we’re here in 2020, the longest year of our lives, and that’s exactly what is happening. To be honest, I only see the reactions to The Witcher on Twitter and I don’t understand what is happening, and I was too scared to ask.

So here’s what happened: I was tired of being excluded from the conversation. Or rather, as if everyone kept saying that “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” was in their heads until the end of time and despite what I said I shouldn’t listen to, I wanted to try it to find out what this was about. So I logged in to the good old YouTubes and got to the point where this cute little boy is starting to play a song and decided that I was right to probably never hear that because I can’t stop listening to different versions of it now and I want to cry and sing along.

This is how I got to my current position: in a state of confusion and repeated singing of this stupid song, although I know absolutely nothing about this show other than this bathtub scene and now this cute little musical boy.

Now that I’ve heard it, I have only one thought: Hello … what the hell is this song? When Brendan Urie was busy, they just made a song like Panic! Would that sing in the disco?

I have absolutely no connection to this scene; I only know certain aspects of this show and I’m sitting here singing this song and hate that I ever decided to do it. Why did I choose to torture myself? Probably because I have a heavy FOMO in every situation and feel like I’m behind the times, but now I wish I would let go of that fear so that I wouldn’t aggressively sing “Throw a coin to your witcher” every five seconds ,

There is also a plethora of cover versions of this song (as it literally just came out), and one that I would probably sing despite my better judgment on karaoke is this:

So here is what I’m going to do: I’m going to break down the lyrics of this song and try to understand the show from it alone.

The song starts with “When a humble bard with Geralt from Rivia came along, this song came” and okay, is Geralt the witcher? Is that Henry Cavill? And I guess the bard is the little music man? But is Rivia where Henry Cavill comes from or where he is going or like his full title ?????? “Graced a ride along” also makes me think of the film Ride Along, and that completely changes what this dynamic is for me.

From then on the song called someone the “White Wolf”, what, okay, is Bucky Barnes here? Or is it Geralt because his hair is blonde, what rude people all make you call him a White Wolf? Don’t worry, the song gets really dark because the cute little music boy is being hit. “You followed me with masterly deception, broke my lute and kicked my teeth. While the devil’s horns chopped up our tender flesh and the sorcerer cried like this, he can’t be nonsense, “the story of my immediate favorite character is apparently attacked and I suspect the sorcerer just cried about it? (Really, what is the actual f ** k of that?)

Then we really come in. We’re throwing money at a sorcerer, we’re in a valley I suspect there are many, and … I don’t know. It’s the part that’s in my damn head. And then it goes on and on, I think the sorcerer, but I don’t know anything either. I am still confused. IS HENRY CAVILL THE WITCH? WHAT IS A WITCHER? Who should say that?

My personal favorite is that The Witcher doesn’t seem to be a fan of Elf on the Shelf. “He pushed every elf back on the shelf,” sings my music boy and frankly, okay. What I summarize is that we throw money at Henry Cavill (which I do anyway and watch his terrible movies) because he fought some people?

I honestly just wanted to be involved, and now I sincerely regret the decision because I’m even more confused. Why did everyone cling to this thing? Is there more? Will I love this little boy and his ukelele thing? Will I really like or hate The Witcher?

These are the questions that are troubling me right now as I keep saying “Throw a coin to your witcher” and hope someone else will literally play every other song to get this damn thing out of my head.

Save me.

