“I don’t know” if Biden can beat Trump

House Financial Services Committee chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Tuesday when she asked if she believed that former Vice President Joe Biden (D) could defeat President Donald Trump in an election contest.

“I don’t know, but we’ll see,” Waters responded when asked by Just News senior correspondent Nicholas Ballasy if Biden, 77, has what it takes to win in November.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvdnZx9f_5Q (/ embed)

Waters said that although he did not publicly announce his endorsement of Biden or his main Democratic presidential challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), it is paramount that the candidate be able to oust the President. “It’s not about who you like,” said the California Democrat. “It’s about seeing and understanding who can beat Trump.”

Waters were asked about Biden’s frequent hits on the campaign trail and whether his mental acuity is a cause for concern.

“No one has done more wrongs and told more lies than the President of the United States of America,” he asked about President Trump. “How dare you talk about someone’s mischief?

President Trump has repeatedly emphasized Biden’s cries, saying earlier this month that the Democratic leader does not know “what position he is leading.”

“Sleepy Joe does not know where he is or what he is doing,” the president wrote on Twitter on March 3. “Honestly, I don’t think I even know what office he works for!” Biden has, in effect, been mistaken about the state he has campaigned on several times.

President Trump’s fist came a day after the rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, in which he mocked Biden for incorrectly urging supporters to vote for him “Super Thursday.”

“Tomorrow, voters from across the country for Super Tuesday, not Super Thursday. Oh, he said Super Thursday! You can’t do these things. Can you imagine if I said Super Thursday? It would be over, wouldn’t it?” it would be over, ”the president said.

The rhetorical stumble was one of several in recent weeks. During a campaign stint in South Carolina, the former vice president declared himself a candidate for the “United States Senate”. At the beginning of her Super Tuesday talk in Los Angeles, Biden mixed his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, with his sister, Valerie.

The acceleration of eyeglasses has propelled leftist fists to voice Biden’s mental health concerns.

Author Matt Stoller tweeted on Thursday: “Democratic insiders know that Biden has a problem of cognitive decline. They make jokes about it. They don’t care. ” Glenn Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept, agreed with Stoller, adding: “Dems’ constant insistence on pretending this is not true and hoping it somehow disappears is an impressive exercise in self-illusion.”

In an apparent effort to prevent further frustration, Biden’s speeches were reduced to just seven minutes.