I don’t know what faith Trump voters follow

During an interview with Hios on HBO, President of the National Democratic Committee (DNC) Tom Perez said that “he does not know what faith” President Trump’s voters remain in houses of worship after going to President’s rallies. .

A partial transcript is as follows:

JANATHAN SWAN: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is the leader of the Catholic Church in America, wrote after commenting, “It saddens and adds to the democracy that millions of Americans love when the former Catholic part was embraced. now the door opens.

TOM PEREZ: In fact, most Catholics voted for the Democrats in 2016. Matthew 25 is a pretty important teaching. And Matthew 25 says, you know, “when you were hungry, I fed you. When you were naked, I provided you with clothes. When you were an immigrant, I welcomed you. “I think one of the reasons so many people get away with Donald Trump is he has abandoned all of these values.

CIGNE: He said he was saddened because the Democratic Party represents so much of what Catholicism teaches. But this particular area of ​​Catholic doctrine, you are saying is non-negotiable. That was his point.

PEREZ: Again, the challenge I see among many people going to the Donald Trump rallies and going to church on Sunday – and I don’t know what their worship was – has done more to hurt Donald Trump at least. we, among us, than any president I can think of.