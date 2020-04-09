I don’t leave the view, I do jobs at Breitbart

The co-host of ABC’s View Joy Behar canceled rumors that he had given up on the speech, saying he could not leave because it was an employment mechanism for the right-wing Breitbart News website.

“WELCOME. Let’s start with some household items. Joy, what is it that I’m still reading for you once again leaving the show?” Hopi Goldberg he said during Thursday’s episode.

Behar then responded to rumors of her retirement from the show’s company, which Variety reported on Wednesday. The publication said that Behar will retire when her contract is over in the summer of 2022.

“You know, they’re always talking about me leaving the show, but I’m not – I’m not leaving the show. Rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated,” said Behar, now 77.

“Here’s the thing, what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game. At one point, you think, gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world. I won’t even watch ‘Love Boat’ again. “At this point, so where do I go? What am I going to do? I have to be on TV,” he said.

Behar later said: “Also, let’s not forget that I offer employment for the right media.”

“I mean, I’m a job creator at Breitbart. Everything I say comes down to Breitbart,” Behar added.

“That’s funny,” Megan McCain intervened.

“I don’t see, I know, how I could leave,” Behar continued, as the Breitbart team probably choked on a collective sigh and began working on a position on Behar’s observation.

