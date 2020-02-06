I don’t need “lessons on dignity” from Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), particularly animated, decried Thursday the speech on the state of the Union of President Donald Trump, calling it “manifesto of false truths” and “reality TV” using the House of Representatives as a backdrop.

“The state of the Union as a whole was under the dignity of the White House, an insult to the Congress of the United States and to the American people,” she said at her weekly press conference, the rather calling it a “state of mind”. than the State of the Union.

Now famous, Pelosi split the speech in half at the conclusion of Trump, a move that prompted a quick and complete denunciation of Trump’s allies.

On Thursday, she insisted that she did not need “dignity lessons” from anyone, especially not the president.

She added that she felt “liberated” after shredding the document, that as soon as it was about a third of the way through the speech, she knew she had to do something to show the American people that the address was full of lies.

She said that the President himself “seemed to me to be a bit sedated”, an impression that she said she had had the last time he also pronounced the State of the Union.

In another tense moment Tuesday before Trump started speaking, he turned his back on Pelosi’s outstretched hand, refusing to shake it. Pelosi was emotionless. “It meant nothing to me,” she told reporters.

A Trump act that angered him, however, were his comments Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, where Pelosi was present.

He barely veiled blows on her and on Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), the only Republican who voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power.

“I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what they know is wrong,” said Trump. “Neither do I like people who say that I pray for you when they know it is not.”

Pelosi jumped to Romney’s defense, saying the commentary was “particularly classless” and that it was rich for Trump to “mischaracterize” the motivations of people of prayer and faith, things he knows “little”.

She added that she is praying “hard” for the president because he is “so off track”.

Romney and Pelosi are both deeply religious: he is Mormon and she is Catholic.

His voice rising, Pelosi said that it is an “absolute imperative” that America has a new president next year, one who will not “denigrate our values”, is not “disloyal to the Constitution And does not “degrade the environment”.

“He shredded the truths in his speech, he shredded the Constitution with his conduct,” she thundered. “I shredded his state of mind.”