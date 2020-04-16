‘I don’t need them here’: Ontario premier fires back after Trump suggested lowering borders

TORONTO –

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is back firing US President Donald Trump after he said there would be an immediate stop at the border.

Ford said Thursday that “Trudeau should speak immediately. Until we have the following, we must have our borders closed.”

On Wednesday, Trump told the United States that Canada did well to launch COVID-19 and that it would be one of the early borders to be released.

Ontario shares borders with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, which are some of the strongest in the country.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 629,264 LIID-19 cases in the United States, including 26,708 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The border between the two countries has been closed for a month for trivial travelers.

“We need to close more airports and put good surveillance at our airports,” Ford said.

“The answer is incorrect. I don’t need them (Americans) in Ontario.”

“I want to put the people of Ontario first.”

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that there was still a “significant period” before the border was banned.

It is not the first time Ford has spoken out against Trump at a worldwide outbreak.

Earlier this month, he said he was disappointed with the president for launching 3M N95 masks to Canada.

Ford said April 3 “I just can’t stress how bad it is for me.

“I will never trust President Trump. I will never trust a president of a country once again.”

.