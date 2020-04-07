I don’t think he’s “naive and stupid”

Deputy Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly apologized after comments made blast a recently stripped captain sailor.

Captain Brett Crosier was removed after sending a letter asking for help on a cruise ship on his ship. The letter ended up leaking to the press and Modly rejected Crozier, who reportedly now has the corona himself.

Modly spoke to the ship’s sailors to respond to his decision, saying: “If he didn’t think this information was going to come out to the public at this time and in the age of information we live in, then it was either A or too much. naive or too stupid to be the captain of a ship like that. The alternative is to do it on purpose. “

In the sound of his leaked remarks, a sailor may be heard during that section remarking, “What the hell ?!”

Modly has now apologized in a statement to the press tonight, saying, “I don’t think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid.”

“I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his disturbing e-mail with the intention of taking it to the public sector in an effort to draw public attention to the condition of his ship,” he continued. “I apologize for any inconvenience this word may have caused.”

He also apologized to Crozier, his family and the crew “for any pain my comments may have caused”.

