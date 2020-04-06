Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (D-CA) on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” on Sunday, examined the manipulation of the coronavirus joke by the Chinese government.

While many believe China has been a bad performer in pandemic and diminish the severity of the virus, Schiff told host Kasie Hunt that he does not think the United States can “trust” what the China is telling others about its death toll.

“We cannot trust, I think of the numbers that China is giving, both because I think the Chinese leadership probably wants to present its model as a successful model and considering all the problems that the United States has, among others, a propaganda blow for China that sends medical equipment to the United States in reverse, but also because historically when there has been a virus or other health problem or other problem in China, there are people who maintain the Chinese government. to their own government, to lie to their people because they are afraid of retribution from the officials above, “said Schiff. Therefore I don’t think we can trust what we hear from China.

He added that the United States could not rely on other countries like Russia or Iran, which it speculated could “misrepresent how many people are infected”.

“We cannot trust, for example, what the Russians say in Russia,” Schiff continued. “We cannot rely on what Iranians say about what is happening in Iran. And because the virus has no boundaries, it is important that we can figure out the best we can find in which the truth is in terms of where it is located. find the virus and what the impacts are. ”

