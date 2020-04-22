I even played: When Mohammad Kaif ignored Sourav Ganguly’s advice and hit six-cricket

The 2002 Natwest Final Series between India and England with the Lords is considered one of the most memorable in India. At a time when there was no T20I cricket, chasing a target 326 was no easy feat. It was even more difficult for the Lord against the Englishman Nasser Hussain. But Sourav Ganguly-led India broke the target, out of a polite great counter-attack partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.

As soon as Yuvraj came out, he made it clear that he would go after the bowlers. India was five at the time, with Kaif and Yuvraj building on a partnership where the latter hit the borders while holding the former to one end.

With a steady rise in the required running rate, worried Indian captain Sourav Ganguly began screaming from the pavilion, asking Kaif to take singles and put Yuvraj on strike. Speaking on Instagram live, Yuvraj and Kaif recalled what happened afterwards:

Kaif: “I remember Dada screaming ‘take one, get one, hit Yuvraj’.

Yuvraj: “Dada asked you to strike me. He kept screaming, taking a single, taking a single. And what did you do at the next ball?”

Kaif: “I got a short ball to the next ball. Then I had a hard shot on short deliveries, so I shot a shot and went for six.”

Yuvraj: “What did you do after that, you hit six?” You approached me, kicked me and said ‘Hum bhi khelne aaye hain!’ (They both laugh). Dada then left peacefully. He realized that Kaif could also hit sixes. “

Kaif: (laughs) “I remember someone was ready to bring water while Dada wanted to send me instructions to run the single. But after that six, no one came. Dada was like “sab jahan ho wahin bethe raho”. “

Kaif remained undefeated on 87 of 75 balls with 2 sixes and 6 fours in his inning as India chased the mammoth total to win the 2-hit match. Ganguly stripped and waved his jersey on the Lord’s balcony to celebrate the victory – a moment that is ingrained in the minds of every Indian cricket fan.

