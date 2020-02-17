[‘i-experience-like-a-hero’:-person-finds-boy-at-heart-of-amber-notify-although-driving-on-freeway]

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston man who received the Amber Warn issued for a missing five-12 months-aged boy is the one to thank for his swift discovery.

The inform for Richard Banahene went out immediately after the black Toyota Corolla he was inside was stolen from his mother along the freeway on Sunday morning.

Police say a male named Carlos Marquez saw the stolen car parked about a fifty percent-mile from where by it was stolen on the side of the highway and known as 911.

He also recognized the youthful boy, Richard, going for walks close to it.

“He seemed concerned. He was just walking all around the vehicle. He didn’t know what to do,” claimed Marquez.

Police arrived inside of minutes. Richard was reunited with his mother and now the research continues to locate the particular person who stole the motor vehicle.

“I would under no circumstances count on to be the just one to push by and come across it. It is really a wonder,” Marquez reported.

Investigators have surveillance movies but say if you have any facts, you might be requested to call the law enforcement.