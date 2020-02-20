[‘I experienced him nervous at one time’ – When Jimmy Greaves interviewed Mike Tyson and took a punch in the ribs]

It’s not really typically two titans from two entirely various athletics square off versus each individual other.

But, back in 1988, football legend Jimmy Greaves faced up to Mike Tyson in the ring.

Getty Photographs – Getty Mike Tyson punches Larry Holmes in 1988 just months right before chatting with Jimmy Greaves

The Chelsea, Tottenham and England legend travelled to Catskill, New York just to get some time with The Baddest Man on the Planet who, at that issue, experienced just won his 34th consecutive combat and was plotting a rumble with British star Frank Bruno.

After knocking out Tony Tubbs in Tokyo, Japan, to keep his WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles, Greaves was maybe an not likely opponent for Tyson.

Even so, the greatest English striker ever – who turns 80 right now – visited NYC to get on the 21-12 months-aged boxing wonderkid as part of ITV’s fantastic protection of the 1988 FA Cup ultimate between Liverpool and Wimbledon.

And it is a piece of Tv gold as Greaves can take on The Champ – Jimmy even usually takes a few digs in the ribs too! Check out it out below…

