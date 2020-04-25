“I Feel I’m Not Good Enough”: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Ravi Shastri’s Career-Changing Advice – Cricket

Fans (especially Indian) Sachin Tendulkar is commonly called “the god of cricket” for his achievements in the sport. During his illustrious career, he broke down and made numerous cricket records. However, there were times when Sachin struggled to get into cricket. Pakistan bowlers are one of the scariest in the world, and in 1989, Sachin had to face the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in their first match.

16-year-old Sachin had to suffer numerous blows to the body at the hands of Pakistan’s tempo attack and eventually made 15 runs in his debut. Tendulkar revealed that he felt completely out of place after the match and believed that the match could be his “first and last out.”

But Tendulkar said the proposal of current coach Ravi Shastri changed everything for him and there is no going back.

“I didn’t know, I have to admit it. I played the first test like I was playing a school match,” Sachin told Nasser Hussain during an episode of “Nasser meets Sachin” on Skysports.

“Wasim and Waqar were bowling fast, delivering short balls and all the scary things they could do. I had never experienced anything like that, so the first outing was not pleasant.

“I was beaten occasionally by their rhythm and bounce, and when I came out at 15, I felt uncomfortable when I returned to the locker room. I was like ‘what did you do, why did you play like that’ and then when I got to the locker room I went straight to the bathroom and was almost in tears.

“I felt completely out of my mind. I looked at myself and questioned myself and said, ‘it looks like this will be your first and last outing.’ I felt I wasn’t good enough to play at this level. I was upset and I felt get bad. “

Team members realized what had happened and Shastri spoke to him.

“The teammates understood. I still remember the conversation I had with Ravi Shastri. Ravi said, ‘You played as if it were a school match. You play against the best bowlers; you need to respect their ability and their skill.

“Then I told Ravi to beat me with their (Pakistani bowling) rhythm. To which Ravi said, “It happens to quite a few people, don’t worry. Just watch you go out and spend half an hour in the middle, then you will adjust to their rhythm, and everything will fall into place.”

Following the tips in the next match in Faisalabad worked, and the rest as they say is history.

“When they chose to play me in the second Test in Faisalabad, all I could think of was not going to look at the board. I would only watch for an hour and not worry about scoring runs. I was hitting for half an hour and I felt really comfortable and I scored 59 driving in that match and after that things started to change, “he said.

