“I feel totally wasted” – Queen gets her own 5 pound coin

Queen will be the face of a new 5 pound coin, making it the first band ever to be honored in a British currency.

As of today (January 24th), the design is the first in The Royal Mint’s new “Music Legends” collection.

The coin commemorates all four members of the band, with the Bechstein grand piano that the late Freddie Mercury played on the “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the top of the coin. You can see the coin below.

Credit: Queen

The group’s logo is in the center of the design and is underlined by the singer’s distinctive microphone.

Brian May’s “Red Special” guitar, which he still plays with an old sixpence to create his unique sound, can be seen alongside John Deacon’s Fender Precision Bass, while Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum is decorated with the Queen crest is how it appeared at the beginning of the band days.

A May statement said, “This is a big one.” Who could have imagined it? “- Wait a minute for us. When we started as a queen, the first step of the ladder seemed removed and unreachable. It is very touching that our band is recognized and our music is celebrated in this way – a real honor.”

Taylor added: “Great, all this excitement about our band. I feel totally exhausted. “

The commemorative coins cost £ 13 for a coin not in circulation and £ 2,100 for a gold coin. You can buy them here.

Meanwhile, on February 16, Queen and Alice Cooper, k.d., give a benefit concert for the Australian forest fire aid in the ANZ stadium in Sydney. long, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham.