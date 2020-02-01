“I fell in love at first sight, quot; – Disha Patani – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML093d7feb5f095ed0d52a0ad4e5b8b5a411%

Disha Patani became famous with M.S Dhoni from Neeraj Pandey, for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress later appeared in the action drama Baaghi 2, together with the rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Although the young actress has never admitted her relationship with the latter, the media often ask her about her marital status.

The actress, currently working on the promotions of her next romantic thriller, asked Malang about her definition of love in one of the interviews. Disha said the same: “It is very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is for love or for love. How can you live without love?”

Speaking of his personal experience, Disha said: “I also fell in love at first sight. For me it is very important to fall in love. I love the feeling of the butterflies on the first day. If I don’t feel it on the first day I feel that it is not there “.

She also revealed: “The only time I feel like a girl is when I’m in a relationship. I’m looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl. “