‘I finished up choking’ – Halle Berry reveals she virtually died capturing ‘Die Another Day’

American actress, Halle Berry, has disclosed she almost died even though shooting a scene for a single of the 007 James Bond movies – ‘Die Another Day’. The 53-calendar year-outdated, who was playing the job of Jinx Johnson, built the disclosure on the Tuesday version of “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

Berry claimed the incident gave her a 2nd outlook to filming, praising her co-star, Pierce Brosnan, who performed the Heimlich maneuver to conserve her everyday living soon after she commenced choking on fig fruit.

“I was supposed to be all attractive, seeking to seduce him with a fig,” Berry explained of her Bond lady character Jinx Johnson. “I ended up choking on it and he experienced to get up and do the Heimlich,” she reported.

Obviously embarrassed at the instant, Berry could not cover her laughter as she ongoing: “That was so not sexy,” prompting Fallon to preserve that we’d in no way see James Bond conduct these types of a maneuver in a motion picture.

“James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will usually be 1 of my favorite individuals in the total globe,” Berry explained.

Photograph: Engage in Insane Game

This is not the first time the Academy Award-profitable actress has experienced these types of mishap. According to Day by day Mail, Berry was filming a fighting scene in the motion picture, The Call when she fell and strike her head on the concrete ground.

She was knocked out and the established shut down for the working day. She was rushed to the healthcare facility for therapy.

Perceived as a single of the most profitable black actresses, the mother of two, is at the moment planning for her forthcoming purpose in a movie that she also directed titled “Bruised,” in which she performs disgraced MMA fighter Jackie “Justice.”