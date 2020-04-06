“I had to say a lot, yes, it was difficult”

Ever since Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with cancer, she has been taking her time to sign new projects. She has been very selective since her recovery and was last seen in Moscow. Also, debuting on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Manisha plays the role of a Persian mother, Diana Irani, and the story revolves around a man who wants to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor until he realizes the importance of helping him discover the reality and the time and effort.

Manisha Koirala with OTT Debut Musca: “I had a lot of abuse, it was difficult”.

Talking about her character with Spitboy, Manisha said, “The least I don’t like about my character is the fact that I had a lot of abuse. It was difficult for me.”

Talking about her role with IANS, Manisha said, “I am in the role of an extraordinary Parsi woman, whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of Persian culture. My character wants to preserve her Iranian cafes and restaurants as she does with her husband.” Want to inherit. “

A very enthusiastic person about family and culture, Diana is extremely protective of her son Rumi and he wants to fulfill the family’s legacy. She is emotionally strong because she has to face many difficulties.

The film, also starring Pratt Kamani, Shirley Setia and Nikita Dutta, is a coming-of-age story that promises to take viewers through a “journey to understand the difference between dreams and illusions.”

