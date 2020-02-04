I have a crush on ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ star Sam Corlett

Can anyone tell me the name of the casting director who hires the actors to play Archie comic characters? Because I want to send them flowers as entertainment editor and fan so they can choose the hottest young stars for their TV shows.

I am sure that like you, I follow pretty much all the stars of Sabrina and Riverdale’s Chilling Adventures on Instagram, because I not only enjoy the sick photos behind the scenes, but I also love it when my feed is filled with beautiful pictures Pictures of beautiful people (that’s what Insta is about, isn’t it?).

A few months ago, when CAOS was pausing, I remember a series of cast-outs on Instagram, in which the gang enjoyed the much needed retention time.

The usual suspects were present Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina herself), Jaz Sinclair (RON), Ross Butler (Harvey) Abigail Cowen (Dorcas) etc. etc.

But in addition to these familiar names, there was a certain other devilishly handsome gentleman by the name Sam Corlett,

“Who in Satan’s name is that?” I asked myself as I struck @samcorlett so hard that my thumb almost drilled a hole in my iPhone screen.

After a lot of research, I found that CAOS had called another Aussie to cast it, an absolutely hot one.

My sources tell me Sam Corlett hails from NSW’s own Central Coast, and a quick glance through its insta will tell you that your boi loves art, modeling, photography, and killing cute people the way it looks.

Corlett does a phenomenal job and brings the clay-made Caliban to life with his cheeky grin and one-liner that has a silky smooth voice.

I’m not sure, but I have a very contradicting relationship with the guy.

I mean, he’s an evil demon who thwarted Sabrina’s plans on many occasions. So on paper we should want it to crumble to dust, but it’s … just so damn pretty!

I haven’t been in love like a fictional demon since Julian McMahon (Another Australian, imagine that) Cole played in the previous Charmed series of witches.

I’m dying …

And it seems that I am not alone because the whole world seems to have a crush on Caliban … I mean Sam …

Shit, i take too!

I would pay a lot of money for Sam Corlett to call me a princess

– Mary (@ marypayne01), January 31, 2020

It’s hard to be sam corlett stan lowkey: / I’m out here and I’m happy to see that he wrote something about his story, but this Australian boy just publishes everything I’ve seen by other Caos actors.

– ??????????????????????? (@colsonsblud) January 29, 2020

i just want to thank caos for giving us sam corlett

– madds ???? (@tcmadds) January 28, 2020

Sam Corlett is hot goodbye pic.twitter.com/1In5qbHP75

– Annie; ia bc school (@hoIygloss) February 1, 2020

Here I am crazy for Sam Corlett, the new actor I fell in love with pic.twitter.com/dJ1tpigHFD

– Jaida ♡ // 12 (@ jaidaway08) January 25, 2020

You’ll also LOVE Sam Corlett as Caliban, a prince of hell who saves with Sabrina in #CAOS part 3! pic.twitter.com/1Ak5cnMrc5

– Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2020

Quick question: Since it is made of clay, can we make a Sam Corlett ourselves if we become master of the clay?

Can you imagine?

abso-fucking-lutely

Image:

Netflix

