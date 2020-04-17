‘I Have a Second Chance’: Woman survives COVID-19 after two weeks on ventilator

TORONTO –

Julie Lingan, a 39-year-old mother of four-twins, has become a bad character in the battle of COVID-19.

Although still young and healthy, the Ontario woman spent months in the hospital and two weeks on a ventilator in a state of disorientation.

In March, just before her battle in life, a stay-at-home mom was worried about her husband’s health. He has cough, sore throat and fever.

Lingan recalls, “My husband was in worse health and he was hospitalized.” Mark was diagnosed with COVID-19, and was sent home alone. Almost immediately, he also developed symptoms: “I have a dry cough, and I have a fever of about 40 degrees.”

Lingan’s condition was so rapid that by the time he went to Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket, Ont., He didn’t have enough oxygen to speak. “It’s only getting worse and worse,” he said. “It felt like I couldn’t breathe – worse than having to breathe. My lips were turning blue.”

At 48 hours, the ICU team determined that Lingan’s body could not breathe on its own.

BarU Nathanson says “It is safe to say without doing that he will not survive,” “It has been as painful as some can be.”

The team of several care workers is preparing to provide Lingan with a ventilator, a treatment with low levels of suffering. One of his nurses returned to help Lingan make the final call to his family home. “I was in the room before he was put to sleep and tortured,” said nurse Lindsey McNabb. “Before we slept, we FaceTim her husband and her children. I am fighting back tears. “

Lingan recalled that he wondered if he would ever see his family again: “When they would put me to sleep, I thought about my twins…. So I thought who would take care of them when I was gone? ”

After two long weeks, he was removed from the ventilator and was slowly recovering.

Lingan said, “It’s been a nightmare.” “In a difficult way. I have no words to describe my journey with COVID. ”

On Thursday, exactly one month after receiving it, he became the first patient of the PIP-19 at Southlake Regional Health Center to survive. Doctors and nurses set up the corridor to “clap him,” while Lingan went to the hospital.

“He was seriously ill,” Nathanson said, “and is leaving with his future for him. And how much more powerful are these drugs today? That is what we preach on a daily basis. “

Tearing in tears, McNabb said: “It was emotional and overwhelming. He broke into tears that I would go home to his family. I couldn’t have asked for a better day. ”

Lingan’s father, who was fully recovered, and his twin, who had never been ill, were waiting outside the hospital to take him home.

He said, “It’s heaven for me.” I miss them a lot. They are my life. I have a second chance at life. “

.