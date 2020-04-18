“I have been self-isolated for 10 years”

At a time when people cannot come together in large numbers, communities always come together to help each other. At the Obair office in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare, the local community center, demand for their home meal service has increased from 60 per day to 200 since the stay at home order came into effect. They deliver Monday to Friday.

“We started 15 years ago with the delivery of 10 meals locally to Newmarket,” said director Siobhán O’Driscoll. Like everyone else, she wears a mask and gloves and has passed through a box of shoe disinfectant before entering the building. Prior to Covid-19, Obair operated two routes a day, southeast of Clare and to Ennis. They now travel six routes a day, and new calls arrive every day, requesting additional meal cuts.

The local garage, Halpins, donates diesel to power delivery trucks. Teachers who cannot go to school and restaurateurs who cannot open are among those who have volunteered to help with driving and meals and to help with food production.

“Most of our regular drop-in volunteers are pampered because most of them are past retirement age,” says O’Driscoll.

On Easter Monday, driver Niamh Hickey and Imelda Ward prepare for the first race across southeast Clare. Hickey’s usual job is as a high school teacher. Another volunteer is Kathleen Healy, who runs Hunters Lodge, a bar, restaurant and locally closed guest house. “I do this because I consider myself to be fit and healthy, and I want to do something to help,” she says, avoiding her own problems with completely shutting down her business.

Imelda Ward offers Willy Slattery a hot dinner and cookie treats for her two dogs Collie and Scooby. Photography: Enda O’Dowd

Everyone gets a main meal and a choice of soup or dessert, and everyone gets bread

The HSE donated € 100,000 for the cost of preparing additional meals and associated costs. The masks that everyone wears and which must be replaced every four hours alone cost € 1,500 for € 1,000, or € 1.50 per mask.

Inside Obair, chef Erica Long is finishing the first of three cooks of the day. “Everyone has a main meal, a choice of soup or dessert, and everyone has bread,” she explains. Today it’s mushroom soup and beef stew. The bread is still homemade brown bread, and the homemade dessert is today the pear and almond tart. Everyone gets a thick slice of bread and a big slice of pie.

Because of the need for social distance in a small kitchen, the baker Anne Finucane arrives first early in the morning and does the cooking before the arrival of the other cooks. “Trying to stand two meters apart in the kitchen is certainly the biggest challenge,” says Long, who supervises two other chefs.

I am the first round of the day – from 11 a.m. – in my car. The other two will start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Once we are on our way, Long and his staff will prepare a second and then a third batch of mushroom soup and beef stew. Food is delivered in compostable boxes, which is also an additional cost. Hygiene is a priority: for the moment, nothing in which meals are served can be reused by Obair. “Hot boxes” in each van keep food warm and cold boxes are used to keep bread and pies fresh. Beneficiaries pay € 6 for each meal.

There are about twenty drops to be made, most in very rural areas and some for new customers. Despite the help of Eircode, there are invaluable additional instructions for various houses written on one sheet. These are references to landmarks that punctuate all rural communities; churches, difficult stretches of road, rugged terrain, schools, crossroads and ruined buildings.

“Small bungalow on the left with white picture windows after throwing a field, before a bad turn.”

“You arrive in the big building where the school was, continue to make the bungalow last before the next crossroads.”

“First house on the left on this road. Opposite ruin. “

Isolated population

The exercise is for driver Niamh Hickey to stay in the van while Imelda Ward takes the food out and delivers it to the customer at a safe distance. “Some people will talk to you and others will be a little shy,” she says.

I’m trying to keep a geographic understanding of our destination, but I’m soon clueless among the tangle of boreens and unmarked roads and the intricate network of secondary roads that hint at a scattered and isolated population.

Dan Hogan, 89, has been “self-insulating for 10 years” and says the coronavirus hasn’t made much difference in his everyday life. Photography: Enda O’Dowd

Ward knows everyone about his run and has a friendly, warm and tailored question for everyone

The first call is to Dan Hogan’s farm. He is 89 years old and still has a sense of humor. “I have been self-isolated for 10 years,” he said dryly, standing in front of the door of an outbuilding.

By the third call of the day, it is clear that Ward is doing work that goes far beyond simply dropping food to those who need it. She knows everyone about her race and has a friendly, warm and tailor-made question for everyone. She knows who will come to the door to chat and who prefers that food be left on a small table in front of the front door or in a box.

“Isn’t it a great day today?”

“When will it all be over, do you think?”

“Did your daughter leave a few errands for you?”

Ward’s obvious warmth even extends to his client’s pets. When Willie Slattery (83) stopped, two dogs joined her once she got out of the van, vigorously wagging her tail. These are Scooby and Collie, and it turns out that she brings everyone a dog cookie every day.

Slattery lives in a small house built literally in the shade of the spectacular 18th century property in which he grew up. The large house is now partially ruined; Ward says that apparently the Land Commission has divided the area. The proof of our history is suddenly alive in this discreet part of rural Ireland.

“If I got the virus, it would finish me off,” said Slattery bluntly, standing cautiously outside the door, while the dogs patiently wait for their cookies.

“It costs nothing to be nice,” said Ward as he got back into the van.

Mike Mullins is in his barn, lambing, when the food van arrives. The hens hunt tiny lambs for their avian fun. Mullins was diagnosed with cancer three years ago and has been given meals since then.

“Cancer hasn’t made me back down a bit,” he says. “It is the same now with this coronavirus. I am not afraid of obtaining it. I have just accepted it. Life is really no different for me now to do this cocooning as before. way, I’m here every day. “

No self-pity

As we travel along side roads and have brief socially distant conversations with the men and women who receive these meals, many of whom live alone, some similarities emerge. These people, many of whom are between 80 and 80 years old, are tough. They are totally selfless. They say no, they are not alone. They are resourceful and resilient, talking about walking around their homes every day for exercise. They have spouses in nursing homes or have died. They have children in other counties or countries, and they survive the public health challenge of Covid-19 with dignity and grace, and this is partly due to the support of community initiatives across the country such as the reception of meals on wheels.

Mary Brady receives a hot meal from Imelda Ward. Brady has lived alone since her husband moved to a nearby nursing home. Photography: Enda O’Dowd

It is not too bad here alone. And when it’s over, I can’t wait for my family to take me for a ride

Mary Brady (87) lives alone and her husband, who suffers from dementia, is in a nursing home which she can no longer visit. She stands inside her porch and opens the sliding door to speak.

“I haven’t been out from the start, but I’m walking around my house,” she says. “And sometimes I can talk to my husband on the phone. Getting these meals everyday is absolutely wonderful and there is a wide variety. It is not too bad here alone. And when it’s over, I can’t wait for my family to take me for a drive. “

After leaving Mary Brady’s house, Ward notes that something as simple as having meals on wheels is all it takes to keep a senior living alone safe in their home.

The man who lives in a roadside chalet is too shy to go out. Instead, he carefully opens the door, reaches out and pulls the bag inside, remaining invisible. Some people are talkative. There is not one. But he still gets the meals he needs.