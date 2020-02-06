“I have coronavirus”: a man from Joliet Walmart carries a sign, sprays Lysol on products, causing $ 10,000 of damage: the police

JOLIET, Illinois. – Police seek to identify young man who was caught on the camera of a mobile phone wearing a yellow medical mask and a sign saying “I have coronavirus” while he was spraying disinfectant on items in a Walmart in Illinois Sunday, causing nearly $ 10,000 in damage.

“He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus,” said client Tony Prokes.

Illinois police said two men in their twenties entered the store in block 1400 of Route 59 and one of them put on a yellow surgical mask.

This man also carried a handmade sign on his back that said “Warning I have the Coronavirus”. Police said he then started spraying a substance later determined to be Lysol on health and beauty products, clothing and articles.

The joke was intended to scare people over the new coronavirus that killed hundreds of people in China and infected thousands before spreading to other countries, including the United States.

Prokes was shopping at Walmart on Sunday when he saw the suspect walking around the store spraying Lysol. He kept telling people that he was trying to disinfect the area.

“He sprayed all of the products with Lysol,” said Prokes.

The young man is now facing crime charges. The suspects left the scene in a 2003 white GMC Yukon registered in Oswego, police said.

The store had to be professionally cleaned and dozens of items were thrown away. Walmart estimated the loss of products at more than $ 7,300, with an additional cleaning cost of more than $ 2,400, police said.

“When you look at the property damage, you find over $ 7,000 in damage,” said Sgt. Chris Botzum, Joliet Police Department. “It’s a lot of money.”

