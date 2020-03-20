‘I have no options to near it down’: N. Idaho cafe nevertheless using reservations, in spite of COVID-19

March 19, 2020 11:24 PM

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A Kootenai County person in his 60s is the initially to take a look at optimistic for COVID-19 in North Idaho.

The Panhandle Wellness District states the patient is performing quite very well and recovering in self isolation in a diverse point out.

Officials are inquiring people to stay away from bars and eating places for the time staying. Not anyone is getting that tips.

“There is no require to worry,” said Lori Whalen, director of the Panhandle Well being District.

“We are not in a disaster manner and I can not worry that enough,” stated Main Chris Way with Kootenai County EMS.

Officers in North Idaho are trying to stay clear of a crisis- inquiring people to adhere to President Trump’s information to remain inside of for 15 days to sluggish the spread.

“Avoid social gatherings of additional than 10,” stated Whalen. “Avoid feeding on and consuming in bars and places to eat.”

People locations are closed in Spokane, and only serve food to go. Several organizations in downtown Coeur d’Alene have voluntarily shut down for the time becoming.

The New York Metropolis Piano Bar is not just one of them.

“I have no programs to shut it down,” claimed operator Dan Schnatter.

Schnatter is continue to serving buyers in his piano bar, and says he’s even now obtaining reservations from individuals in Spokane.

“We sanitize points all in the course of the night, every little thing is bleached right before, following,” mentioned Schnatter.

President Trump this week requested Americans to limit community gatherings to 10 men and women. In Write-up Falls, dining establishments like The Oval Office environment and The White Property were being loaded with shoppers.

Panhandle well being officers are preparing for COVID-19 to adhere close to in the course of the summer season months, when travelers choose about Coeur d’Alene.

Schnatter says if he’s compelled to close his bar in the future, he has a backup program. He just finished developing his deli stand at the entrance. It is for takeout orders.

