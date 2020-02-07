I have to catch them all: The Pokemon-style app aims to save Indonesia’s forests tech / gadgets

Men play Nintendo’s augmented reality mobile game “Pokemon Go” on their cell phones near a busy intersection in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 7 – An Indonesian crowdsourcing app leverages its users’ competitive spirit by developing Pokemon Go games that are designed to create maps of the vast archipelago and protect forests and indigenous people.

The Urundata application uses publicly available satellite imagery to create games where users visit an area and then answer simple questions about the type of country they are viewing and what it is used for – such as plantations, natural forests, or shrubs.

Originally started as a pilot project in April last year in the provinces of South Sumatra and Eastern Kalimantan – with the help of more than 600 students – the mobile application went nationwide in November and is scheduled to end in March.

“You can choose where you are interested – it’s pretty much a game because you collect points if you give answers,” said Ping Yowargana, coordinator of the RESTORE + land project that launched the app.

“People can compete with each other – they can change their status from” volunteers “to” warriors “of data – and then share them on social media,” said Yowargana from Vienna, whose organization is supported by the federal government and is seeking to restore degraded land in Indonesia and Brazil.

Indonesia is home to the third largest tropical forests in the world and is affected by deforestation. Land conflicts between developers and indigenous peoples are widespread.

However, technology is increasingly becoming an indispensable tool to contain the destruction of Indonesia’s vast forests. It is seen as crucial in the fight against climate change, since trees store carbon that warms the earth.

At the end of last year, 10 large palm oil companies joined together to form a new radar system to monitor the forests, and the Asian paper and pulp giants are also increasingly using technology.

The Urundata app is supported by the World Resources Institute (WRI), a U.S.-based environmental think tank, and the Nairobi-based research group World Agroforestry Center and World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

In a way, it’s “pretty similar to Pokemon Go,” said Yowargana. “We’re trying to make fun of it.”

“There is a great way to learn things and understand the landscapes in a way that is very different from a classroom or Wikipedia pages,” he added.

“Support openness”

According to a spokeswoman for WRI Indonesia, capturing details about land seen in satellite images is usually done by researchers or experts and can be labor-intensive and costly.

“The hope is that crowdsourcing is not just an expert looking at it, but we can do it in a different way that allows many people to view a similar amount of data,” said Yowargana.

To avoid misuse of the app, which can lead to a shift in results, multiple users’ responses on the same land area are compared to reach consensus, added Yowargana.

The data collected by the Urundata app is made publicly available on its website.

Supporters hope that the website will improve government and research efforts to restore land, empower authorities to better protect forests and indigenous areas, and help businesses identify and develop land in a sustainable manner ,

It will also make more data available to “people who need it”, including indigenous groups, Yowargana said.

After the Urundata app has completed its current mapping project, it can be used for other purposes, e.g. B. to examine the impact of infrastructure or other land use changes. – Reuters

,