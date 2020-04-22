I have to have the heart: Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’ summary (Wednesday 22/04/20)

The market may have risen higher on the news of another commercial bailout, Jim Cramer said on Wednesday to his Mad Money viewers, but some of the best-performing titles rallied for different reasons.

The government is helping, but this market is actually rewarding companies that show leadership, which actually have hearts, said Cramer, citing Salesforce.com (CRM) – Get CEO Marc Benioff: “Business is the biggest platform for social change.”

Case in point: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Get Report, the restaurant chain that despite having seen a 35% drop in sales in the same store, managed to reach 12% by the closing time. Chipotle is known for its benefits for industry-leading employees and his behavior during this pandemic is one example. Cramer said the company is perfectly positioned for the home economy.

Then there is Netflix (NFLX) – Get reports, the ideal entertainment destination while you’re stuck at home. Netflix has promised $ 150 million to help content creators who are unable to work during the pandemic.

Also the Texas Instruments chipmaker (TXN) – Get Report was able to reassure investors about its conference call today, saying it was following its 2008 recession playbook to get out of this storm stronger than where it started.

Finally, Cramer called Snap’s (SNAP) – Get a 37% monster rally as that site has become a staple for millions of teenagers and millennials stuck at home.

Executive decision: MarketAxess Holdings

For his “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Richard McVey, founder and CEO of MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) – Get Report, the online bond trading platform that helps maintain the flow of credit markets in uncertain times.

McVey said that MarketAxess benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, both because the volume of trade has increased and because they are gaining market share. He said it is almost difficult to believe that in just 30 days they have gone from normal trading to a completely virtual environment, from work to home, without interruption.

Unlike the 2008 recession, in which trade volumes declined, McVey said that during this crisis, volumes exceeded 12.5 million transactions per day.

Clients are embracing electronic bond trading because it is faster, more convenient and allows their clients to complete multiple trades per day, McVey added. That’s why MarketAxess is adding more companies and operators to its platform.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CRM.

