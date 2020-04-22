“I haven’t made any songs in Quarantine yet but …”

Singer-musician-actor Himesh Reshammiya is also a busy bee during COVID-19 lockdown.

People are asked to stay indoors for security as many items are prevented. For many, work can be slow, but Himesh is always busy.

“During this quarantine period I have been busy with many things. I spend my days working out, composing new songs and teaching new scripts. I’m also planning everything in the world of film music and entertainment for me. As I always say, the journey has just begun for me, “Himesh told IANS.

What works for Quarantine?

“No, I haven’t played any songs in Quarantine yet, but I’ve composed some romantic and dance numbers that I’m sure my fans will enjoy,” said the “Aashiq Banna Tum” hitmaker who requested his fans. Practice social distance at home.

“It’s important for us all to be safe now. It will pass as they have said, “he said in a positive note.

Before the lockdown, he was busy judging new talent.

“I’ve decided on many programs on television, but this (‘Big Golden Voice’) was the first time I did it on the radio. I don’t think there is much difference in the two, except for the fact that the sound quality of one plays a crucial role, except on the radio. When you are doing justice to the radio, especially in the first phase, the voice is the only priority while the attitude and personality of the singer on the television are also inadvertently a factor in the choice of the singer, ”he said.

Talking about the radio program, he shared: “My favorite moment in judging the ‘Big Golden Voice Season’ is that we announced not one but two winners. Shalini and Ankit both reminded us of their journey. . “

The former judge of “Indian Idol” often chooses emerging singers from reality shows for his film projects.

“All the shows are producing great talent but some of the voices are so good they inspire you. I truly believe that our country has some amazing singing talent and their voices should be heard by the whole nation. When I hear a loud noise, I feel like it’s starting as soon as possible. This is something I am doing repeatedly and will do in the future as well, ‘said the composer, who gave the stage to many new singers like Darshan Rawal and Mohammad Irfan.

Himesh has been in the industry for a long time, but he has never stopped learning from new people.

“Everyone has taught me something important, but most importantly I learned how to be a good student and learn at every stage of my life. Never stop teaching and get inspired – this is one of the biggest lessons (budding artists) have, “said Himesh.

