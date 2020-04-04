“I haven’t seen a better Pakistani than him since I last played”: Mohammad Yousuf praises young man – cricket

Former Pakistani coachman Mohammad Yousuf has boasted Babar Azam, calling him Pakistan’s right-handed batsman since his retirement from international cricket.

The 45-year-old Yousuf, who played 90 Tests and 288 one-day internationals and was one of Pakistan’s best Pakistanis in the modern age in Pakistan, said, Babar Azam is a class apart from the rest.

“Babar is now a class apart from the others. Because of this, he is in the top five ICC rankings in all three formats. Personally, I have not seen a better bat in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team,” Yousuf told GTV News Channel.

Babar Azam, who averages over 50 in both ODI and T20I and has a commendable average of 45.12 in his 25 Tests so far, has had a great Pakistani Super League (PSL). He recorded three fifties for the Karachi Kings in 9 tackles before the PSL was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Babar Azam’s Abar attractive punch and his consistency with the bat has taken time and has been compared over and over with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Yousuf, however, added that it was not wise to compare Babar with Indian swashbucklers Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have already achieved a lot in international cricket.

Apart from Babar Azam, Yousuf spoke on several other topics. He attacked Pakistan coach and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for remembering senior players Mohamad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

“I just don’t understand why I give so much responsibility to one man and I don’t see any planning in how Misbah handles things.

“Why remember Hafeez and Malik when their records in places like Australia are clear. It’s a step backwards for Pakistan cricket.” He praised batsman Babar Azam and said he was destined for greatness.

Remembering his playing days, Yousuf said he was fortunate to be in the company of bats such as Salim Malik, Ejaz Ahmed, Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“These were all players who made runs everywhere in the world, and watching and playing with them also made me a better player,” Yousuf said.

