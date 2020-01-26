I help Japanese railway companies fight snow problems

Japanese rail companies are turning to artificial intelligence to solve potential problems for their Shinkansen high-speed trains caused by snow piling.

West Japan Railway Co. is developing an AI system to measure the amount of snow on the Hokuriku Shinkansen trains that cross the Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa Prefectures on the Sea of ​​Japan.

The railway operator is currently deciding on the basis of information from providers of meteorological data and past experience how many employees should be used for snow removal the day before. However, these are often not very precise.

AI collects data from images of trains that have accumulated snow while driving, examines the weather conditions and predicts the number of employees required for the clearance work.

The test operation has so far proven positive and the system is to be fully introduced in the coming winter.

Other Shinkansen operators also deal with the wind-blown mass of snow that accumulates on the underside of railroad cars.

East Japan Railway Co. introduced new snow melting technology to its Akita Shinkansen trains connecting Tokyo with Akita Prefecture in December.

The new system was introduced at Okama Station in Iwate Prefecture, where high-speed trains stop before continuing to the terminus at Morioka Station in the prefectural capital.

Sensors and cameras detect whether water with a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius should be sprayed on the underside of the wagons for three minutes in order to remove any clumps of snow that may have accumulated.

Such accumulations can often fall on the tracks and bounce off gravel, damaged railroad cars, or nearby machines.

Central Japan Railway Co., operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo and Osaka, has installed cameras under some cars to check snow accumulations and to examine their correlation with the weather conditions and snow on the tracks.

The effectiveness of the heating elements specially installed near the wheels is also monitored.