I hope for a Japanese society in which all of its members can shine

First of all, I would like to wish all Black Eye readers a Happy New Year. Thank you for your continued support from me and my “little column that could”. One of my favorite things about writing is that I’ve had the opportunity to interact with so many types of people, and I appreciate each of them.

In fact, I recently got in touch with such a Japanese acquaintance about the type of topics I am dealing with. The email to which I am enclosing a written excerpt from here with the permission of the author is:

“At a networking party in 2019, the following happened: One of the participants, a Japanese man, asked a woman: ‘Are you a Hafu? ‘The woman replied by explaining her background that she was indeed a hafu. Another participant, a young woman, said: “To be Hafu is so cool! I envy you!’

We convinced them that asking someone you just met for the first time is inappropriate: “Are you an Hafu?” And that the myth “hāfu is cool” sometimes disturbs biracial people. According to the information I read, some people commit suicide based on the image of Hafu. And comments like “hāfu are beautiful” – or “cool” or “multilingual” or “not Japanese” – have driven some of them to such a sad ending. “

This email impressed me for several reasons. First of all, I was impressed that such thoughtful conversations are held at all. I am also overjoyed that in a country where Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso referred to Japan just last week as a single-race nation, members of this so-called single race are taking the time and effort to consider that nation’s experience and feelings multiracial and non-Japanese citizens and residents, especially the negative effects that seemingly harmless words and actions could have on them. You have to admit, that’s pretty advanced.

The author of the email, Yuri Kombu, also mentioned that part of the reason she started to question the insensitivity of some behaviors that are considered normal here in Japan. attributing certain traits to their racial structure – was due to their participation in a lecture I gave last year on this subject.

In this talk, which dealt with diversity in Japan and how we could benefit from using it to the fullest instead of continuing the narrative of homogeneity, I emphasized that certain basics need to be addressed before real progress can be made can be.

One of these foundations is that Japanese society is currently focusing on how differently non-Japanese and biracial Japanese differ from the majority of the population. I suggest that the nation shift its focus from our differences – which will forever create a “we against you” mentality – to our similarities that shed light on our shared humanity and may bring us closer together.

The truth, however, is that we have been trained as “others” for centuries. But while certain cultures differ in their way, people are people, and this fact must be recognized if we want to find the elusive solution to a problem that has plagued mankind throughout history. We were made to think – in most cases by our parents, teachers, the media, the language and in some cases by particularly influential personalities as we see them today at Aso and US President Donald Trump – that a certain group “Different” or “different” is “special” according to superficial criteria. I suspect it serves an easily manipulable psychological need that each of us has to be distinguishable either individually or as a group. Regardless of the impulses, the resulting focus on differences, not on what we have in common, inevitably leads to discrimination that many of us are desperately trying to eliminate.

Toxic talk

I believe that what happened at Ms. Kombu’s networking party was part of the solution, the cornerstone for realizing how embedded the focus is on differences in our language. Questioning our language is tantamount to questioning the ideas and beliefs that are in our hearts and minds, and nothing could be more critical than this process. If we assume that the taught words are the best, we are doomed to fail. If we question the words and beliefs it contains, we can quickly see that in most cases they are artificial, deliberately discriminatory and often toxic.

Some call this desire to disinfect our language “political correctness” or even “thought police,” but I see it only as a consideration of others’ feelings. In addition, our hearts, thoughts and words could use some detoxification. A good number of the words in our vocabulary – English, Japanese, or another language – have likely been coined by racists, supremacists, misogynists and other (at least now) intolerable minds. Any effort to sanctify or rationalize these words, whether by tradition or by belief that they are only as harmful as we allow them (and that complaints about them are the result of censorship or excessive sensitivity). tacitly picks up the disturbing ideas that were crucial to their creation.

I may be biased because I am a writer, but I think words are powerful. They are a panacea in some hands and a lightning rod in others. You can lift us up or tear us down, don’t make a mistake. Japan is a country where more than 2 percent of the total of 126 million people are non-Japanese, not to mention the multitudes who were born in 3 percent of international marriages or belong to a minority like the Ainu. I am sorry that Aso, the second commander, uses his words to describe a rapidly diversifying country as a single race nation. But that’s a toxicity that we don’t need.

Develop empathy

It is not an easy task to shift the focus from differences to similarities. Recognizing the power of language is not enough, an effort must be made to have real empathy for the goals of this nonsense – and I mean empathy, not to be confused with sympathy.

Part of the process of accepting diversity is making the effort to see aspects of yourself in every person you meet, no matter how different their packaging may be. For example, I feel like I can empathize with the multiracial person at Ms. Kombu’s party because I was the target of positive clichés here and then when I was living in the United States.

However, most Japanese living in Japan do not have positive stereotypes or old-fashioned discrimination and, apart from not living abroad, will not be affected. Your natural tendency may not be to step into that person’s shoes, so to speak. You may not be able to imagine that they will be rejected because of housing because the builder fundamentally (or because of a strange stereotype) rejects all Japanese who are not of a single race and experience the mental, spiritual, and emotional response of everyone would have such humiliation.

Sympathy may make you appear more liberal, but empathy creates real alliances. Sympathy will keep humiliation at heart’s length, but empathy will open that heart and let it in.

Admittedly, it is not that difficult for minorities (be it this race or any other kind of minority) to empathize with majorities, as it is the other way around, so I can safely say that I sympathize with and empathize with the Japanese , Empathy is practically required to integrate into society in any way. They are forced to know and understand the “larger” society, sometimes better than themselves.

Surrounded by Japanese and flooded with “being Japanese”, every day offered me countless opportunities, not just myself, but all the people I have ever known and loved in my life – of all races – to be seen in faces and spirits by the Japanese i got to know and love, the only difference is the language and skin tone.

As a result, I was forced to improve my knowledge of the language I used. To accept the fact that while we enjoy “freedom of speech”, we do not free ourselves from the responsibility or the impact of what we say and how we say it. What helped me a lot to improve was to imagine what it was like to be something I had never been: a majority member. Especially one that has been conditioned (with recent help from Aso) to believe that they are not only homogeneous, but that the handful of existing minorities are so insignificant that they are not even taken into account.

I was able to achieve this because it was essential and my survival depended to some extent, both here in Japan and in the United States.

I realize that this is an advantage as there is no better word that most Japanese will never have. And that will make accepting diversity even more difficult. But people like Ms. Kombu and the others at this party, who convinced their fellow travelers that other people are inappropriate, may have saved this biracial woman’s life. Maybe she was “you are so cool” because you are not one of us.

Japanese society’s success story of not accepting diversity affects everything that people say and do here. One should therefore consider that compliments can also be possible instruments of alienation. Every time a person describes Japan as a homogeneous nation, it is harmful – and inaccurate: the laws passed last year officially recognized the Ainu as “indigenous people” (maybe Aso was sick the day she died? ).

Acceptance of diversity is not just a question of coping with the decline in population and staff. It is about unconditional recognition of the human resources that die from loving this country and that are inspired by this recognition to put their full support behind a country for which they no longer have to make excuses. And if that happens, we will see a really bigger society here in Japan. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., who wrote behind the bars of a prison cell in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963 and was celebrated with a national holiday in my home country last Monday: “A flat understanding of people of good will is more frustrating than an absolute misunderstanding of people with bad will. “

