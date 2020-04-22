“I hope you make the right decision.”

Ankara Fox News Martha MacCallum asked the governor of Georgia Brian Camp Tuesday night about the details of his plan to reopen some businesses in his state in the coming days.

There have been some concerns that the state may reopen these businesses very soon, given the statistical coronavirus virus in Georgia, and MacCallum reported what Dr. Deborah Birks said governors need to be transparent about the data they use to make such decisions.

Kemp said: “I spent the whole weekend working with Dr. Toomey, who is a great epidemiologist – a great public health official, one of the best I think in the country. I did not make that decision without her support. We dumped this data. We look at all kinds of different models. I had hospital directors with whom I came in contact with what reached its peak on April 6th.

He said Georgia was taking “measured steps” and not a “giant leap forward”.

MacCallum went on to ask: “In Atlanta, if someone wants to get their nails done or their hair done on Friday or get a tattoo or go to the gym, these are very narrow types of businesses that are first on your list. Can you explain why you will start such businesses on the first day? “

“It simply came to our notice then. “Other businesses in Georgia are currently opening in the order I have now,” Kemp said.

He said they should “follow strict instructions” and said it was time to help local business owners who are “bleeding money” right now.

MacCallum cited the idea of ​​businesses controlling disease and asked how it would work, for example, in gyms.

“Let’s say the gym decides to test everyone’s temperature when they walk. But as we all know, there are asymptomatic people who are contagious to any person who comes in contact with potential, “he said. “So when you have a fever, it’s too late. You’ve already been five days as a person who can transmit this disease. So how do you get those people who want to go into these businesses?”

“The same could happen in the grocery store and elsewhere. That’s why fitness owners – I have a lot of confidence in those who spread people when they train, “Kemp replied.” We’ll provide these guidelines. And listen, if people don’t want to go, they don’t have to. to go. “

At one point, MacCallum told Kemp that everyone in the country would be watching Georgia to see what would happen, saying, “I hope you make the right decision and keep people healthy.”

