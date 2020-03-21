“I hugged my daughter’s photo and said that justice has finally arrived”: Asha Devi – Delhi News

Asha Devi was an unburdened woman on Friday as four of the six convicts who grossly raped her 23-year-old daughter on a moving bus on December 16, 2012 were hanged at 5.30am on Friday, bringing her 7- year long battle for justice to an end.

When asked about the first thing she did after hanging up, she said: “I came home, folded my arms in front of my daughter’s photo and hugged her, telling her that justice had finally been served.”

On Friday, after the hanging was confirmed, Devi went to a temple near her home in Dwark. She said several people from Ghaziabad, Dehradun and other places were invited to congratulate her.

“All day long people have congratulated me that justice is finally serving me. Even though enforcement was late, it would help the government make necessary changes to the law so that the same delay would not happen again, ”Devi said.

Devi added that this would set a precedent for others in the country and families would raise their boys, alerting them to the example of convicts hanged after the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court rejected their last week’s plea for stay of execution.

Describing the last seven years of the fight, Devi said that it was from a background in which women were given complete freedom, and that is where she was given the strength to lead a grueling court battle.

“I have never distinguished a boy from a girl and have treated my children equally. I cannot forget the condition in which I saw my daughter. She was killed with such cruelty … For the last few days of her life she struggled to survive but failed.

“It has shaken me up and I have sleepless nights ever since. The loss can never be repaired, but I hope to help others and continue to live,” she said.

Her husband Badrinath Singh said she would continue to fight for women’s issues. “We will continue to fight together to make society a better place to live so that such an incident does not happen again,” he said.

“Everyone was in a celebratory mood today. We held the last edition of the candlelight march in our community where people sang, danced and shared candy. It couldn’t be better, ”he said.

.