“I Just Want to Give It Up”: Hayley Williams Let His Vision Break on the Blade for Armor

Last week the singer and songwriter Hayley Williams was sitting in his home in Nashville, where he was alone — leaving himself recently recording aerobics — themed video and audio. Phoebe Bridgers cover. From a computer screen, her coronavirus can be looked at quietly, with a poster on the center table in the back. Since he was a teenager in the mid-2000s, the Williams team, Paramore, often delivered his pop punk, explosive pop music. Now 31, he will be releasing his first album, Petals for the Armor, in high-risk conditions on May 8.

But even before the current crisis, Williams did not intend for the theater to take place worldwide. During the new phase of his career, he said in a video interview, no changes were made to the status of the team as a whole – however people have lasted longer than him- a review for the songwriting and performing arts she was interested in exploring. “I wanted this to be a breakthrough in healing,” Williams said. “I should never have imagined that this would go out into the world and this compares with the legacy with Paramore that I have been helping and trying to achieve over the course of my life.”

As Paramore became the Warped Tour stalwart in the 2000s, Williams became the avatar representative of the time for his loud and open-ended, composed songwriting style. The band finally went on to win several shows and won a Grammy, and then an electrician and hair artist – now a hair color company called Good Dye Young – were among the winners. generator.

Years of directing have been calling for Paramore and causing a slight delay after they finished their 2017 album, After Laugh. Williams finds that writing under his own name is a fit for both the new work and the return to his earlier songs. “When I was a teenager and I met men and we started writing together, everything was new and raw and we had no structure,” he said. “Many times my words are just poems that I write in my bedroom, and I bring a piece of paper to practice.

“I found myself back in that mode,” Williams continued.

The result, from Petals to the Armor, is a mix of sounds and styles that fuses meandering looseness with emotion. The lyrics of the song are infused with anger and heartache and what to do with them going forward, and they begin with what Williams described as a time of self-defense: a 2017 separated by his nearly ten year old partner, pop-punk band. New sight glory in the guitarist, Chad Gilbert, and a head injury that caused memory loss to his beloved grandmother.

“It was the right way to make these stories for myself and challenge myself to believe in Hayley, in person,” Williams said. “Not a continuation of the group or the release of Paramore myself, but really being myself and being like, I’ve done all this. I’ve gone through this, and I just want it Just leave. “

While he was writing with some of his longtime partners, including Paramore members Taylor York, Joey Howard, and Zac Farro, “The biggest difference is the test of what I’ve done,” Williams said. In places, some of the better arrangements for Armor use softer textures than Paramore knows about, and its sound comes in handy. “I didn’t feel warm when recording,” he said, “I wanted to hear everything from my voice, bad parts and good parts.”

. [tagsBusiness Song] [t] music [t] album [t] albums [t] musician