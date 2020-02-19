[‘I just want to leave university forever’- Woman battling most cancers claims right after classmate ripped off her wig]

An 11-calendar year-previous Texas center university scholar, who is battling cancer not long ago became the victim of an alleged bullying attack by a classmate, according to a WFAA report.

The

6th grader, A’Myah Moon was focused by her classmate at Bowman

Middle School in Plano about her new appearance.

She had been identified with unusual cancer in 2019 and dropped all her hair as a outcome of chemotherapy. To assist strengthen her self esteem once she returned to faculty final October, Moon’s mom, Syreeta Smith said she received her daughter a wig.

Pic Credit score: wfaa.com

Even so, a classmate ripped the wig off her head, calling her names in entrance of other college students. Her mother described the scenario as a “humiliating prank”.

In accordance to Smith, a very little female she considered was a pal chased her all over the gymnasium and pulled her wig off in front of everyone. She explained her daughter was getting picked on and bullied in excess of her physical appearance. ”We will not tolerate it,” Smith mentioned.

Just after

the incident Moon stated she locked herself in the restroom and cried. “I got

truly unfortunate, and I acquired dizzy and I remaining.”

Pic Credit score: Syreeta Smith/Facebook

“I

just want to go away school eternally, and really do not want to have no buddies, no

far more,” Moon said.

Last week a team of men and women staged a demonstration in support of Moon. The protesters rallied outside the college to show their displeasure versus bullying, keeping symptoms that go through: “Stop the bullies,” and “Save a daily life!”

Moon’s

family mentioned they just want her to be able to go to a school where by she can be a

regular kid and not worry about her ailment.

In the meantime, a spokesperson from the Plano Unbiased University District has released a assertion indicating the security and well-getting of all college students is a major priority.

“Bowman

Middle University and Plano ISD administrators have been responding to the

problem and are operating carefully with all associated learners and their parents.

While we can’t explore disciplinary measures as it relates to a unique

university student or pupils, our reaction to any behavioral worries is always in

accordance with district policy and the Plano ISD College student Code of Carry out.

Plano ISD students are predicted to handle one particular another with respect and civility

and we will go on to strengthen this expectation”, the statement claimed.

But Moon’s family members customers, as nicely as other student’s mother and father, were being displeased with the reaction, introducing the faculty leaders are not acting swiftly.

“We did not know how authentic it was till our have youngster started heading via it,” Shelia Walker, Moon’s grandmother mentioned, incorporating that absolutely everyone wants to know that bullying is a severe situation.

Moon’s relatives disclosed that a shut relative of the little one, who snatched her wig named to apologize about the incident.