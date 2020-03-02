[i-know-this-much-is-correct-teaser-for-mark-ruffalo’s-hbo-miniseries]

I Know This Substantially Is Real teaser: Mark Ruffalo stars in new HBO miniseries

HBO has introduced the initial teaser for creator Derek Cianfrance’s forthcoming limited series adaptation of I Know This Much Is Genuine, featuring an emotional story amongst twin brothers, equally portrayed by Golden Globe nominee Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame). Based mostly on Wally Lamb’s best-promoting novel of the similar identify, the six-episode miniseries will be producing its debut on April 27. Examine out the online video in the participant below!

Published, directed and government generated by Derek Cianfrance, I Know This Significantly Is Accurate will be a family saga that follows the parallel life of similar twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, the two played by Mark Ruffalo, in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set versus the backdrop of 20th century America.

The minimal sequence will also star Academy Award-profitable actress Melissa Leo (The Fighter) as twin brothers’ mom named Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey and Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Tenting) as Nedra Frank together with Emmy winners Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF) as Lisa Sheffer, and Archie Panjabi (The Very good Spouse) as Dr. Patel. It will also attribute Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher) as Dessa Constantine and Imogen Poots (Roadies) as Pleasure Hanks.

Ruffalo will pull triple duty by executive generating and starring in the series as the aforementioned twins. Lamb will create along with the actor, FilmNation Entertainment’s Ben Browning and Glen Basner, and Gregg Feinberg and Anya Epstein. Lynette Howell Taylor and Jamie Patricof co-govt produced.

Lamb is the author of 6 bestselling novels: “I’ll Take You There,” “We Are H2o,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “The Hour I First Considered,” “I Know This Considerably Is Legitimate,” and “She’s Appear Undone.” Lamb also edited “Couldn’t Keep It to Myself” and “I’ll Fly Absent.”

