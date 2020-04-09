“I learned a lesson, it won’t be repeated”: Prithvi Shaw opens on anti-doping cricket

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw opened on Thursday for doping violations for missing out on a few months of cricket in the 2018-19 season. The opener was granted an eight-month suspension in July, which lasted until November. He inadvertently introduced a banned substance, usually found in cough syrups. In an interview with the Times of India, Shaw said he learned his mistake and would always consult doctors before consuming any medication in the future.

“You have to be careful about what you consume. Even a simple medicine like paracetamol. This is for all young cricketers who are not aware of these things,” he said.

“Even if you take a small medicine, you must approve it with your doctor or BCCI doctors. It is better to ask the doctors about the banned substances and take the necessary precautions to avoid getting into problems, ”he added.

The 20-year-old further said he would never repeat the same mistake again. “Like in my case, I had cough syrup that I didn’t know was a banned substance. I learned that from a lesson and I won’t repeat it,” he said.

Shaw further described cricket as ‘torture’ and said no one should go through this phase. “Even if I have a basic drug, I spend it through a BCCI doctor to make sure it does not contain any prohibited substances. The time away from cricket was a difficult period for me. It was torture. It should never happen to anyone,” he said .

