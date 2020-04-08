“I like being alone”

Billy Eilish started staying home with her family as the US continues to fight the coronavirus.

The singer isolates herself at home with her parents, trying to combat the spread of the deadly disease, but says she still enjoys the experience.

She told the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast, which was recorded via video chat: “I enjoyed staying alone. It seems to me that everyone on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day with their friends.

“I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I miss them very much, but at the same time I’m fine. I feel good about being alone – I enjoy being alone.”

Talking about returning to everyday life when the lock is lifted over time, she added: “As soon as we can see people again and go outside, we will be so happy and grateful.

Billy Elish (Photo: Vincent Haycock / Telekom Electronic Beats)

“And after about three days, we take things back for granted.

“That’s how people work. That’s what people do when you don’t have it. You never think about it when you have it.”

During the same interview, Eilish stated that adhering to her “own ideas and procedures” for her videos and works of art, as well as maintaining music making with her brother Phineas, was one of the best career decisions to date.

Later this month, Eilish will take part in a concert hosted by Lady Gaga to try to raise money for the COVID-19 United Nations Response Fund.