“I like to upset my fans”

Rihanna has spoken about the ongoing delay in her ninth studio album.

While fans eagerly await the sequel to “ANTI” 2016, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she would like to “antagonize” her fans when it comes to album delays.

When asked about an update of her next album, Rihanna simply said, “To be continued”.

Later she added: “I like to annoy my fans a little … well, they annoy me too! So they get it back right away. “

Ri has not yet released specific details about their upcoming album, although it has been widely reported that the album is influenced by dancehall and reggae.

Rihanna CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole / BFC / Getty Images

In the same interview, Rihanna also spoke about her success in the fashion industry.

Rihanna said, “The trip was incredible. It’s a lot of hard work and just staying true to your brand. I’ve always tried to stick to things that I enjoy doing and that I love passionately. Fashion, being creative, that’s one of those things – it doesn’t matter, I always enjoy it.

“Fashion is a matter of course since I work in the industry. It is part of my graphics, part of my videos. So it has always been something that I was interested in.”

Back in January, Rihanna denied Shaggy’s recent claims that he had been invited to appear on their new album, but declined on the grounds that he “didn’t have to audition”.

Speaking to The Daily Star, he said, “You contacted me about the Rihanna project, yes. There are a lot of great people involved, but for me I didn’t have to audition to be on the record, I leave that to the younger guys. But after everything I hear, it should be good. “

A Rihanna spokesman later denied the allegations. “We’re working on an album, not a talent show. Why should [Rihanna] need Shaggy or another artist to audition?” They told the Jamaica Irie FM Morning Show.

“After Rihanna had already collected all of the material for the album, Shaggy turned to her and asked her to be part of the album,” they added.

“She told him that the album was almost done and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs should actually be used. However, she asked him to submit some materials so that she could see if they matched the flow of the album. This did not require an audition, it hurt more to put it on the album. “