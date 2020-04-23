‘I love you lovingly’: Sensi Warren announces death of eldest brother from coronavirus – News – The Palm Beach Post

Senate Elizabeth Warren announced that her eldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died Tuesday night when infected with the coronavirus.

“My eldest brother, Don Reed, died of a coronavirus on Tuesday night,” Warren said in a tweet. “He joined the Air Force at 7pm and spent his career in the army, including five and a half years free and continuing to fight in Vietnam. He was a charming and fun, natural leader.

“What made him especially special was his smile – fast and crooked, it always seemed to produce its own light that illuminates everything around it.”

The Boston Globe reported that Herring, 86, showed a positive effect on the coronavirus about three weeks ago. He was taken to Norman Regional Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma, on April 15, where he died six days later.

Warren thanked the nurses and other medical professionals who cared for his brother.

“But it’s hard to know that there wasn’t a single family holding her hand or saying‘ I love you ’again – and no funeral for those of us who loved her to keep each other close,” he said.

“I miss you my dear brother.”

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) on April 23, 2020

Like Herring, many coronavirus attacks have died without loved ones on their side due to rules designed to prevent the infection from spreading. Herring’s family told the globes that he was taken to hospital to recover from the pneumonia he suffered in February. That facility found that its patients had active cases, and the test confirmed that herring was one of them.

His wife, Judith Anne Hart, was unable to visit her in recent weeks. Warren said he talked to him almost every day before he was taken to the hospital, but it tightened as his condition worsened. He told the world that he last spoke to him on Sunday.

Herring was a B-47 and B-52 bomber pilot that flew 288 combat operations in Vietnam, according to The Globe. After 20 years in the Air Force, he became a lieutenant colonel in 1973 before beginning automatic detailing.

“I have my heart, my friend Elizabeth Warren and her family. My prayers go to them,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. “I am heart broken, that too many Americans are fighting through this grief and unable to keep family members to be with his hand and say that love them. I’m sorry, Elizabeth.”

I heart my friend Elizabeth Warren and her family. My prayers go to them.

I am heart broken, that too many Americans are fighting through this grief and unable to keep family members to be with his hand and say that love them.

I’m sorry, Elizabeth.https: //t.co/v4azh7ahdT

– Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) on April 23, 2020

Warren, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has been an ardent critic of President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When he was still a candidate at the end of January, he announced his plans to prepare for pandemics and said, “Like much more, Trump’s approach to keeping us safe from outbreaks is a mess.”

On Wednesday, he called for an investigation into the crisis Trump was dealing with.

“He has misled the audience from the beginning. He allocates resources based on which CEOs like best. His family and their families make political decisions in backyard stores. Enough is enough. We need research on Trump’s response to the pandemic,” he said.

Last month, Minnesota Lieutenant Peggy Flanagan’s brother died of COVID-19.

Six members of Congress have been tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began, and others have been infected by loved ones.

Senate Amy Klobuchar’s husband, D-Minn., Was released from the hospital last month after COVID-19 was made. And on Thursday, while discussing nearly half a trillion in a measure to revive the small business loan program, Max DW, a spokesman for the Republic of California, said his family was suffering.

“I’m going to spend a moment dedicating this act to my dear sister, who is currently dying at a St. Louis hospital in Missouri infected with a coronavirus,” he said on the floor of his house, breaking his voices.

