“I loved everything about him”

MIAMI – Jayson Tatum grew up trying to form his game after Kobe Bryant, and in the summer of 2018, after impressing his hero as a rookie, Tatum was invited to train with Bryant.

“It was such a surreal moment for me to just be in his presence and be able to work with him, because even at that moment I could only think that he was the reason I started playing basketball,” Tatum says as Questionable for tonight’s game against Miami due to a persistent groin injury, said for the shootaround this morning. “And reaching out to him and trying to help me and wanting to work with me is something I will never forget.”

It is now his greatest memory of the deceased Lakers star, who died with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Tatum refused to talk before or after the loss of the Celtics that day in New Orleans, and after posting a heartbroken tweet that night, he spoke this morning about Bryant in his usual calm tone.

He had a rare relationship with Bryant, who does not offer to work with any NBA player. And his interest in Tatum confirmed the progress of the young Celtics ahead.

“It meant the world. Everyone knows how much he meant to me, “Tatum said. “From someone I really looked up to and was really like my hero, the reason I started playing basketball, to become a friend and mentor, someone I could talk to and help me with a lot of things on and off outside the field. So it was a few difficult days.

“He was a teacher. He held many young boys like me and many other boys in the competition,” he said. “He held out his hand and helped everyone who wanted help and had questions. He was always willing to provide insight and help how he could. ”

And as Tatum discovered, the more he learned about Bryant’s routine and passion for the game, the more he became involved.

“Everything. How hard he worked, his compassion, his drive, his work ethic to be the best, made me fall in love with him and the game,” Tatum said. “I loved everything about him and the way he himself He was special. ”