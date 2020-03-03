[‘i-miss-out-on-you-the-most’:-ex-transportation-minister-anthony-loke-pens-touching-tribute-to-driver]

Loke (still left) and his driver Hazril, who he described as a peaceful but committed worker. — Picture from Fb/lokesiewfook

PETALING JAYA, March 3 — Previous Transport Minister Anthony Loke mentioned he misses his driver the most now that he’s vacated his Cupboard position.

In a touching Fb submit, Loke shared how his driver acknowledged as Hazril experienced been by his aspect given that he initially took more than the Transportation Ministry in Could 2018.

Loke praised Hazril as a challenging worker who in no way complained and was entirely dedicated to the position.

“He’s a quiet individual but truly focused to his work. In the earlier 21 months, I’ve found him nearly each working day, Monday to Sunday.

“Sometimes, our programmes would operate late into the night but the following working day, he would nonetheless present up at my home vivid and early.

“He in no way complained, by no means claimed he was drained. He normally explained, ‘YB, just say what time you want to depart,’” wrote Loke.

The Seremban MP mentioned he frequently gained praise from organisers and reporters for exhibiting up early to situations, all many thanks to Hazril’s economical time administration expertise.

“Honestly, Hazril gets all the credit rating. Every day, he will check my program for the adhering to working day and prepare the journey.

“I was rarely late for a conference or occasion.”

Loke included that he seen Hazril as an vital member of his crew at the Transportation Ministry, therefore the previous Minister would by no means depart the front passenger seat in their auto empty.

“If my bodyguard Wan was on holiday getaway, I would sit in entrance. The initial time I did that, Hazril was stunned.

“He mentioned he’d by no means witnessed a minister do that ahead of. I advised him that I don’t care way too considerably for protocol.”

Loke went on to thank Hazril for his solutions and wished him and his wife, who also is effective in the Transportation Ministry, all the most effective in their potential endeavours.

The heartwarming put up has gotten above 42,000 reactions from Fb buyers and has been shared much more than three,700 situations across the system.

“It speaks volumes of a chief to show even a little gesture like this to appreciate a own driver,” mentioned Teik Chow Goh in the reviews.

“Thank you, YB Anthony. You characterize integrity, performance, and humility. Thank you Encik Hazril for being the supporting crew,” wrote Azura Othman.