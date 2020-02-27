‘i-never-ever-imagined-harry-kane-would-be-this-good’,-states-previous-teammate-andros-townsend,-as-tottenham-striker-aims-for-early-injury-return

Andros Townsend has admitted he under no circumstances expected previous Tottenham teammate Harry Kane to become the planet-class striker he is now, amid studies he could be back quicker than anticipated from injuries.

Spurs have been without their talisman since New Year’s Working day when he experienced a hamstring personal injury in a 1- defeat to Southampton.

The 26-year-old required an operation and Jose Mourinho feared he would be without the need of his vital frontman for the relaxation of the season.

Nevertheless, in accordance to The Solar, Kane could be back enjoying in just 6 Weeks as he eyes a return in early April, which would be a big enhance for Tottenham and England.

Kane has been a enormous overlook for Spurs, who have received just three league online games considering the fact that shedding the vice-captain, who before his harm scored experienced 17 targets in 25 video games.

And Townsend, who arrived by means of Tottenham’s academy with the England skipper, conceded to talkSPORT he ‘didn’t see it coming’ that his outdated friend would turn out to be a single of the world’s most effective players.

“Harry is a single of the greatest strikers in the planet and I didn’t see it coming, but he constantly had the foundations to do it,” the Crystal Palace winger mentioned on the White and Sawyer present.

“From the very first time I observed him he’s constantly experienced an extraordinary potential to score goals.

“Maybe he did not have the mobility he does now, or possibly he was fifty percent a garden slower, but he usually possessed that capability to score left foot, proper foot, from any posture on the pitch.

“And in the last a few or four several years he’s been in the gym, he’s bulked up, he’s received more quickly, he’s acquired much better, he can head the ball, he can run.

“He’s really much an all-round participant now and just one of the ideal in the planet, and rightly so.”

