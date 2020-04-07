“I read the memoirs of Woody Allen. It’s fantastic’

Our lives now depend on staying at home and doing nothing. We are locked up endlessly in sight, becoming more and more irascible. So I thought I was going to contact the world’s foremost expert in the art of nothing: the irascible endless man whose mantra has always been: “It doesn’t pay to leave your house – what’s the point serves? “

I find Larry David – creator and star of the satirical television program Curb Your Enthusiasm – barricaded at his home in the Pacific Palisades district of Los Angeles. “No one comes in here,” says America’s most famous misanthropist. “It is only in an emergency health disaster that I will open the door.”

We are FaceTiming – something David learned to quarantine – and he takes his iPad to walk around and show me the view of the deserted golf course from his bedroom window.

Perhaps that’s the only thing I ever agree with Trump on: we should end the handshake. You know, we might as well end sex while we’re at it. It’s always been a big problem

He just settled with the eldest of his two daughters, Cazzie David, 25; an Australian Shepherd puppy named Bernie (after Sanders, whom David embodies with a strange resemblance in “Saturday Night Live”); a cat; and his girlfriend, Ashley Underwood, who worked as the producer of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime satire, “Who Is America?”

David met Underwood at Cohen’s birthday party in 2017. “We were sitting side by side, I think with that in mind,” he says of the tune-up. “To his surprise, I left before dessert. I was doing so well, as a joke, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and making a good impression. “

He and Cazzie David, who writes ironic columns for Graydon Carter’s digital weekly, Air Mail, are both lifelong germaphobes. “Perhaps that is the only thing I ever agree with Trump on: we should end the upheaval,” said Larry David. “You know, we might as well end sex while we’re at it. It’s always been a big deal.”

Now that David can’t go out and chat with friends, neighbors, strangers and staff about things like he can clean his glasses on a woman’s blouse or the regular shape of a putter, he has to bicker inside his own house.

“There is not a time of day when there is no friction between at least two of us,” he said of the trapped troika. “Then, when that is resolved, two others are at the other’s throat, and these are invariably dishes. “You haven’t done the dishes!” Or “You didn’t help with the dishes!” I think this is being shouted around the world now.

“Another problem is that one of us starts a show without waiting for the other. Huge problem! You must at least ask. Ashley doesn’t ask. It begins, then it is impossible to catch up. And I will catch her. I’m going to enter the room and she will instantly turn off the TV. “

Cazzie David says that the real Larry David does not constantly start fighting. In fact, it is quite the opposite. “I guess it’s a little bit ironic, given his character on TV, but he can’t stand any animosity with anyone,” she said.

Larry David, in auto-quarantine, at his home in Los Angeles. Photography: Jake Michaels / New York Times

LARRY DAVID INTERVIEWS for solo walks in the deserted district. “I cross the street when I see someone coming like I did when I was a kid in Brooklyn and the Italian kids were shaking me for change,” he says. “And when someone crosses first, I know I shouldn’t take it personally, but I can’t help it. How dare they?”

I wonder how he does without restaurants, which provide much of the fodder for his shows.

“The only positive thing that comes out for me is the lunch decision, which normally takes me at least 15 minutes,” he says. “Now there is nothing left. It’s turkey or tuna. There is nothing else in the house. “

There is another positive point, which I point out to the anti-social David: social life has stopped. “I would say that the lack of invitations, OK, it’s fantastic,” he agreed. “Yeah, that I love. You don’t have to find excuses. “

The crisis has forged a new biting vocabulary: covidivorce, corona babies, isolationship. And in Hollywood, there are “ gentle pandemics ”, a term thrown by very nervous guys who suddenly find themselves engaged in shocking subtleties, like waving their car windows on pedestrians and thanking garbage pickers and police officers.

I’m not the first person to say it, obviously, but you never felt like you really saw Hillary Clinton. There was a warm-up problem for her

During what he called his “chaos break,” David was taking notes on his phone, as he always does, about this dark chapter for sunny California, in case it might inspire him, even just like a flashback in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The show has just completed its 10th season over two decades. David says that this season, a joyful barbecue of PC culture, could be his favorite. As usual, his character travels the city, mingling with big self-destructive problems on minor problems.

After buying cold coffee and a scone that tasted more like a Mocha Joe coffee muffin, Larry opened a “spite shop”, a competing cafe next door called Latte Larry. This prompted Sean Penn to open an exotic bird store next to a bird store that dissected him, and Mila Kunis to open a jewelry store next to a jewelry store she wanted to close.

He was, generally, inspired by a real incident. “I walked into this Vineyard store, and I had a cup of coffee, and it was a little bit cold, and I said,” You know, this coffee is a little bit cold, “and they didn’t were not satisfied. I walked out of the store and across the street was a cabin. And, of course, I was pissed off and I said, “I would like to buy this cabin and build the exact same store, but at lower prices, and take them out of business. ” “

But no? “Oh, no,” he says. “God no.”

WHEN WE TALK About President Trump, David marvels: “You know, it’s an incredible thing. Man does not have a single redeeming quality. You could take some of the worst dictators in history, and I’m sure all of you could find decent quality. Stalin could have had a decent quality – we don’t know! “

He says he gets angry at Trump briefings where the president contradicts his own scientists in real time. “It’s the hardest thing of the day, watching what’s coming out of this guy’s mouth,” he says.

“It turns you into a maniac because you scream on TV. All of a sudden you find yourself screaming, like I did on the streets of New York, before” Seefeld “, when I saw happy couples in the street. “

He says he is watched Hillary Clinton’s Hulu documentary. “I’m not the first person to say it, obviously, but you never felt like you really saw it. There was a warm-up problem for it. But you see it in this documentary and you love him. “

How else is he spending his time locked out?

David says he is watching Ozark and Unorthodox on Netflix. He tried to watch America’s favorite entertainment, Tiger King, but couldn’t get past the first episode. “I found it so disturbing,” he says. “Lions and tigers really scared me. They were going to attack someone. They were going to kill someone. I didn’t want to see them attack, and these people were so crazy that I couldn’t watch him. “

David, who starred in the 2009 Woody Allen film Wwhat Works, also says he is reading Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing, which was picked up by Arcade Publishing after Hachette Book Group abandoned it more under pressure from another of its authors, Allen’s son, Ronan. Farrow and protests.

“Yeah, that’s pretty good; it’s a fantastic book – so funny,” says David. “You feel like you’re in the room with him, and yes, it’s just a great book, and it it’s hard to go away after reading this book thinking that this guy did something wrong. “

I tell David that I don’t agree with his comments in the past that people don’t like to see neurotic single guys or older guys on the screen after a certain age. I could watch “Curb” endlessly.

“I can only think of the days when Buster Keaton got old,” he says. “I don’t know. He was a great actor, and then he just – you didn’t want to see him. Even the elderly don’t want to watch the elderly.”

And then it’s time for David to hang up. He has to start doing nothing again. – New York Times