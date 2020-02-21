[‘i-realized-deep-inside-it-was-him’:-father-of-fallen-porterville-firefighter-remembers-son]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — The father of a fallen Porterville firefighter is talking out, remembering his son, just times just after Captain Ray Figueroa was killed in the line of obligation.

He and Firefighter Patrick Jones died Tuesday attempting to help save lives when battling the massive blaze inside of the Porterville library.

“Realizing my son’s character, I realized deep inside of it was in all probability likely to finish up staying him,” claims Ramon Figueroa.

Captain Figueroa’s father says his son cared deeply for his fellow brothers and sisters, even signing up for extra schooling to just take care of them and the group the most effective he could.

“His total philosophy was that he would hardly ever depart a fellow firefighter at the rear of,” the father suggests.

The adore was returned by the group, as a escalating memorial of candles and bouquets sits close to the internet site in honor of the two fallen heroes.

The colourful, heartfelt display is a stark distinction to the chain link fence that now wraps all around the devastating site of the fireplace.

A motorcade escorted the overall body of the 25-12 months-old Jones to Tulare County hrs immediately after he was found inside of the charred Porterville Town library.

Organizations from across the condition, and a K9 device from the Los Angeles County fire department helped in obtaining the firefighter who was lacking during the powerful struggle on Tuesday.

Half a dozen firefighters from the town of Clovis are encouraging Porterville firefighters with protection although they consider time off to mourn.

“The fire provider in the South Valley is quite limited knit. It’s a compact community. We all know each and every other. It truly is felt deeply by all businesses,” reported Clovis Metropolis Fireplace Battalion Main Jim Damico.

It truly is a local community in mourning.

Figueroa’s father is heartbroken, still very pleased of the firefighter who gave all in provider.

“It even now hurts inside of. What assists is the pleasure, you know that he left us with,” he claims.