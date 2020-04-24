I received racist text because Trump gave “permission for this kind of behavior.”

On Friday, in MSNBC reports Andrea Mitchell, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the claim that both she and her 12-year-old son received a racist text calling her word or stating, “Just shut up and reopen ATLANTA! “

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “I want to ask you about the racist text you received from your 12-year-old son, for your attempt to protect Atlantic health. Tell me how this has affected you. and your family. “

Lance Bottoms said, “It saddened me. It doesn’t scare me, but it saddened me that in 2020 we’re still facing the United States. The difference between what I received and the things that may have happened in the ’60s is that there was a very different leadership in the White House that did not speak in xenophobic terms and that in so many ways did not give permission for this kind of behavior.Until now, in our house, it was a teachable moment.I think it really is it talks about the biggest discussion we still have in America about race. ”

Mitchell said, “Well, also for our viewers, how did you handle it? How was an educational moment for your 12-year-old, also for your young son?”

Lance Bottoms responded, “Well, my 9-year-old daughter was looking over my shoulder when I received her, so she was literally shocked at the same time as me. But in our house, hearing my high school degree with a sixth grader at school, I was called the word more times than he could count, it was amazing to me, but it also baffled me. . For us, it was just a discussion about ignorance. I contacted Ambassador Andrew Young, who was also mayor of Atlanta. I told him, I just need some parental advice. How can I deal with this with my children? What reminded me is that racism is a disease, and for many generations, Atlanta has been a city we called ourselves too busy to hate. But of course there are hatreds all over America, and as the mayor of Atlanta, I’m not immune to that, and neither are my children. ”

