“I shouldn’t have been in there”: Merced’s shooting suspect Daniel Mays frees himself

MERCED, California (KFSN) – As Daniel Mays, 48, was released from Merced County jail just days after police arrested him for allegedly shooting a group of teens, he said to Action News that he was innocent.

“They definitely had the wrong person,” he said. “I shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”

Family and friends held signs, greeting Mays as he walked freely.

Merced County District Attorney decided not to press charges on Friday as prosecutors are requesting more information from the detectives.

“It has been a difficult week for everyone who knows Danny. He is a good person. It is not something he would do,” said family friend Lorenzo Partida.

A SWAT unit was videotaped arriving at May’s home along Main Street after police said it had been identified by witnesses.

He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

“He came to ask someone else if we knew anything, I said no. I just got out of the shower and heard something. Suddenly he jumped on me “said Mays.

A surveillance video from nearby businesses shows the teenagers moments before the shot, injuring at least five.

Patrick Amador, a 16-year-old boy, remains critical of a Modesto hospital after being shot in the head.

We contacted the mother who simply said that she was “shocked” by the release of May.

The suspect’s friends say the police must now search for the real gunman.

Message from Mays to the family of the five victims: “It’s sad. I hope things will work out for them.”

Merced police said Mays was still considered a suspect and that they were continuing to follow the case.

