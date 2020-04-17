Everyone knows well that Dwayne Johnson is a fitness freak. From his wrestling days in the WWE to a Hollywood career, the actor has been growing upside down and his amazing health has been an inspiration to many. While many celebrities are giving fitness pills in the middle of this coronavirus epidemic and we are wondering, where is our beloved celebrity.

Dwayne Johnson has shared the latest video on Instagram but this is not what you are thinking. In one video, he said, “I won’t post my workout because I’m sensitive to the millions of people around the world who aren’t able to train at your local gym and you’re stuck at home.”

And

Dwayne Johnson answered a fan question: “I started to be a ** hole …”

In the video, he talks about his famous journey and how he once thought he was as famous as Jesus. He posted the video to a fan asking, “Do I like to be famous or to be famous?”

In the video he also said, “I was a famous wrestling player over the age of 6, and I started assing my reputation, (and I was wearing a fanny pack) until one night my attitude and self-awareness and GRATITUDE changed for the rest of my life. . “

He added that never work for fame but keep working hard to be great.

