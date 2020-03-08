I take “Breitbart’s news” a lot of credit for directing the story

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party presidential candidate, told CNN on Sunday that “overweight” gives Breitbart News “much credit” for its ability to form a narrative.

Host Fareed Zakaria said, “There was an article on Vox, and I don’t know if you saw it, on Super Tuesday, on Facebook, the most searched for article: the news item that was searched for was email from Hillary Clinton. “

Clinton said: “I will tell you what I do about this is that Fox and the type of echo camera on the right have dominated Facebook, added and reduced, I could tell by Facebook. So I read that article and what he told me was here on Super Tuesday, the Democrats are trying to decide who they want to nominate against Donald Trump, the Coronavirus is spreading, now we have more and more reports from different parts of the country. But run by Fox News and Breitbart and others , Attack on my emails A completely known, fake, finished, attack on me, because they know not only to drive these stories under the radar screen where you cover the main press like yourself – you know what happens, but they know how to convey these stories through algorithms to the sources of millions and millions of people. “

She added. “So, I give them a lot of credit because they are a story that’s part of the message of Trump’s re-election, around people who challenge Trump, by changing the whole thing.”

